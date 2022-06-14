Jarred “Bird” Campbell (1978-2022)

Facebook

Wauseon – Jarred A. “Bird” Campbell, age 44 of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Lansing, MI.

He was born in Wauseon on April 25, 1978, to Gene and Sandra (Hallenbeck) Campbell. Jarred attended Wauseon Schools and Four County Joint Vocational School.

Most recently, he worked maintenance at Con-Agra in Archbold. He loved motorcycles. If he wasn’t helping someone work on their bike, he enjoyed taking trips on his own.

He was a world class boxer, a hard worker, and loved life.

In addition to his parents, Jarred is survived by a sister, Shawn (Lee) Waidelich; nephews, Douglas (BillieJo) Prothero, Clay Waidelich, Gage Campbell, Heath Waidelich and Caiden Campbell; nieces, Sarah (Ryan) Bourdier, Brooke (Joshua) Petro, McKayla Campbell, and Rylee Campbell; and special friend, Angelina Salyer.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Vance O. Campbell and his wife, Christi; and grandparents, Julius Merton Campbell, Eva Stuttz Campbell, Marion Hallenbeck, and Lucille Schaberg.

Visitation for Jarred will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. A memorial service will also be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM; where visitation will begin at 2:00 PM until time of service.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Jarred’s memory may be directed to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

