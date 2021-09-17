Jeanne Robinson (1926-2021)

Jeanne A. (Grisier) Robinson, age 95, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday evening, September 14, 2021, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice peacefully surrounded by family.

Jeanne was born on March 3, 1926, in Stryker, Ohio the daughter of the late Wendell Grisier and the late Ruth (Brickman) Grisier. On June 27, 1948, she married Ronald Robinson, of Stryker, who preceded her in death.

Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose family was the highlight of her life. An active member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker, she participated in First Lutheran Altar Guild, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

She was a registered nurse who graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing as part of the cadet nursing program.

Jeanne progressed through various roles throughout her distinguished nursing career starting out working in medical offices and as a private duty nurse, later becoming the Williams County School Nurse, and culminating as the head nurse of the Williams County Health Department.

She went on to teach Health Occupations at Four County Joint Vocational School. After retiring from teaching, she took on the role of office manager with R Home Interiors, her husband Ronald’s company.

Surviving Jeanne are two daughters; Sandy (John) Kurivial of Stryker, Rhonda (Rodney) Bruot of Bryan; five grandchildren, David Kurivial of Fairborn, Ohio, Stephanie Kurivial of Dayton, Ohio, Jennifer (Dusty) Potter of Stryker, Ohio, Matthew (Rachel) Bruot of Dublin, Ohio, Amanda Bruot of Seattle, WA; sister Barbara (Grisier) Hall. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Jaxon and Colin Potter, and Ruth and Paul Bruot.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents were her brothers William and Donald, and sisters Geraldine, Marilyn, and Margaret.

Visitation for Jeanne will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., also at the church, with Pastor Chris Staup, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to First Lutheran Church. The family requests those attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines when possible.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.