Jody Glaser (1960-2021)

Jody L. Glaser, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:03 A.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home after an extended illness.

She was employed in food sersvice at Northwest State Community College for 13 years.

Jody loved gardening, spending time outside in the sun, and being anywhere near water. She also loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jody was born on November 23, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of William and Jane (Ruffer) Stuckey. She married Daniel J. Glaser on April 30, 1988, in Bryan, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Bradley Glaser, of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Hailey (Jeremy) Vent, of Exton, Pennsylvania, and Chelsey (William) Grennay, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Allison Vent, Nova Grennay, Bristol Grennay, Hudson Vent, Ayvie Grennay, and Harlyn Grennay; two sisters, Kim (Allan) Finley, of Poway, California, and Dawn (Jon) Watts, of Bradenton, Florida; four sisters-in-law, Kate Hurlbert, of Bryan, Mary (Jim) Morris, of Alexandria, Kentucky, Bridget (Rhonda) Glaser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Meg (Phil) LaMantia, of Galloway, Ohio; and one brother-in-law, Dennis (Jean) Glaser, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Douglas Stuckey; a sister-in-law, Susan Kidston; and her in-laws, Weldon and Margaret Glaser.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Shiffler Cemetery with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.