John Skelton, Father Of Missing Morenci Children, Denied Parole

MORENCI, MICHIGAN – John Skelton, the father of local missing children Andrew, Alexander and Tanner has been denied parole for two years according to a letter received by family members today.

Skelton has served ten years prison time allowing for the parole hearing.

In 2011 Skelton was sentenced 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment charges surrounding the disappearance of the children. The three children were reported missing after Skelton failed to return the children to their mother, Tanya Zuvers, the day after Thanksgiving.

Skelton has claimed he gave the children to an underground organization to protect them from abuse.

Skelton is lodged in the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.