Joyce Gustwiler (1957 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Joyce H. Gustwiller, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Joyce retired from General Motors in Defiance with 33 years of service. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.

Joyce was born on May 25, 1957, in Norton, Virginia, the daughter of Henry and Betty (Creed) Hill. She married Donald E. Gustwiller on August 31, 2006 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and he survives.

Joyce is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer (David) Lautermilch, of Bryan; step daughter, Frances (Brad) Zink, of Bunker hill, Indiana; grandchildren, Gage Cendrowski, Ava Lautermilch, Emma Lautermilch and Levi Zink; one great grandchild on the way; her brothers, Danny Hill and Bobby (Oline) Hill, both of Defiance, Steve (Karen) Hill, Toledo, Greg (Kim) Hill, of Oakwood and Samuel Hill, of Tucson; her sisters, Ginger Willis and Julie (Terry) Hunt, both of Defiance and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Joyce’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions are requested to CHP Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.