Juanita Rupp (1943-2021)

Juanita K. Rupp, age 78 years, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Care Center. She was born June 5, 1943 to Robert C. and Mary Zimmerman of Wauseon. She married William (Bill) Rupp on March 20, 1965.

She was a hardworking, faithful farmer’s wife, amazing mom, much-loved friend, missionary with New Tribes Mission, for 17 years in Paraguay, a business woman (Balloons by Juanita Kay), and harpist.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; three children, Todd A. Rupp, Tammy R. Johnson, and Christina K. Rupp; two grandchildren, Paul C. Johnson, V and Tatyana R. Johnson; siblings, Carl Zimmerman, Milton (Louise) Zimmerman, Helen Smith, Sue Ann (Pat) Raje, and Kyle Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

