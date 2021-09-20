Julie Miller (1960-2021)

Julie A. Miller, age 61, of Delta, passed away early Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Julie was born in Sidney, Ohio on April 22, 1960 to Margret Cotterman.

She would later marry the love of her life and high school sweetheart Richard Miller on July 24, 1987. Julie worked as Manager for Country Corral in Delta for many years.

She also enjoyed scrapbooking, motorcycle riding and just being with her family and friends. Julie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 34 years, Richard; daughter, Katrina (Shawn) Vanderveer of Wauseon, OH; son, Terry McIntosh, Jr. of Wauseon, OH; mother, Margret (Cotterman) Musser of Sidney, OH; sisters, Midge (Paul) Schultz of Delta OH; Faith Davis of Troy, OH; granddaughters, Cassidy & Brooke Vanderveer and Madisynn McIntosh. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayde Cotterman.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to the Relay for Life of Fulton County or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Julie’s memory.