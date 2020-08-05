July Murders & Shootings Soar In Chicago Compared To A Year Ago

In an August 2 report by The Blaze, murders and shootings in Chicago soared in July compared to the same month in 2019.

According to a report released on August 1 from the Chicago Police Department (CPD), there were 105 murders reported last month in the city, a spike of nearly 139% compared to the same period in 2019. Chicago suffered 406 shooting incidents in July, up 75% from last year.

For the year 2020, the murder rate in the city has increased 51%, compared to the same seven month time frame for 2019, which includes a 47% increase in shootings over the same period.

The way August has started off, there is no sign of a decrease in the violence. For the weekend beginning at 6 p.m. on July 31, at least 27 people were shot, with seven killed, including 9-year-old Janari Andre Ricks.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on July 31, officers of the CPD responded to a shooting. Janari Ricks was reportedly in a parking lot with friends when a gunman opened fire. Ricks suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was in the house all day,” his mother, Jalisa Ford, said. “He didn’t come out ’til maybe after 5 when one of his friends knocked on the door to ask if he could come outside to play, and I allowed him to come out to play with his friends. He never made it back to the house.”

Janari’s father, Raymond Ricks, said his son was going to get a video game controller from a friend’s house when he was gunned down. “It’s senseless, I’m still lost,” the father told CNN.

“He was everything. He was an inspiration behind all kids around in the community. Sports, anything, he would tell you stats from back in the day about everybody. He was a genius.”

As of July 26, 212 children have been shot in Chicago, 36 fatally. Janari Ricks now joins a long list of children whose lives were cut short by a bullet, including 13-year-old Amaria Jones, 10-year-old Lena Nunez, 7-year-old Natalie Wallace, 3-year-old Mekhi James, and 20-month-old Sincere Gaston.

George ‘Jodi’ Bady, the founder of the ministry, ‘Stop The Violence’, said children are scared. “They are very scared,” he said. “They are scared to come outside; they are scared to sit in their front rooms now, some scared to go outside because they might not make it back home.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot placed the blame for rising Chicago gun violence on states outside of Illinois. “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control,” she claimed, “…no background checks, no ban on assault weapons.”