Karen Pettit (1939-2020)

Karen B. Pettit, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:45 P.M. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her home after an extended illness. Karen was a graduate of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, attended Defiance College, and went on to graduate from Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio.

She began working at Standard Oil Refinery in Oregon in the computer department. Upon moving to Edgerton to raise her family, Karen began working at Parker Industries in Hicksville, Ohio, and retired thirty years later at the age of 64.

Being too bored to just stay home, she began working at the C-Store in Edgerton for fifteen years, where she loved to greet people every day with her kind words and a warm smile.

She acquired a taste for scratch-off tickets and loved winning, even if it was only breaking even, except for that one time when she won $25,000, of which she gave much away out of the goodness of her heart to those who needed it.

Karen B. Pettit was born at home in Edgerton on July 1, 1939, the daughter of Wray B. and Sarahetta (Banks) Dunson. She met the love of her life, Red Pettit, during her senior year of high school at Bob’s Dairy Bar in Edgerton after a ballgame.

She married her husband of forty-seven years, Marlin W. “Red” Pettit on May 22, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Robbin (Kelly) Pettit, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Sean (Daun) Pettit, of Bryan, Ohio; one daughter, Gidget (and her wife, Rachelle Swanson) Pettit, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Robbin Pettit, Jr., Jessica Jividen, Danon Kaiser, Nicole McDaniel, Katey Pettit, Allison Pettit, and Colby Pettit; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Janet Dunson, of Edgerton; and several nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 P.M., in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Craig Bard officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.