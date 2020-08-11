Lamoin “Skip” Coolman (1950-2020)

Lamoin “Skip” Coolman, born July 23, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

After graduating from Edon High School in 1968, Skip proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Airforce- stationed in Mississippi and Turkey. Following his service, Skip spent many years in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Tennessee as an IT Manager before retiring in Florida at The Villages.

He was a dedicated member with the American Legion, Montpelier and Delta Jaycees, Montpelier Eagles, and Montpelier Moose. Skip will always be remembered for his love of family, friends, community and his ever-beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

Skip is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Coolman; daughter Melody Trausch (Don) Edon, Ohio; daughter Jenni Koch (Erin) Alvordton, Ohio; daughter Jeanette Brewer (Brett) Bluffton, South Carolina; grandchildren, Cody Koch, Zoe Koch, Taylor Trausch; great grandchildren Emerlee Koch and Ivee Altaffer; brother, Jim Coolman (Peggy) of Lake Seneca, Ohio; brother, Larry Coolman (Suzanne) Beaverton, Michigan; sister-in-law, Shirley Nusbaum; Summerton, South Carolina.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Coolman; father and mother Everett and Valorous Coolman; brother Delbert Nusbaum Sr.

Due to the pandemic, the celebration of life will be postponed. Please join Skip’s family and friends at website: skip coolman.forevermissed.com to share your memories, pictures, and videos.

God Speed and Fair Skies, Sergeant Coolman. We love you! We will miss you and know you will always be with us. Go Buckeyes!