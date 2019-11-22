Latest Democrat Debate Ratings Show Low Viewership

Are you getting sick of politics? If the viewership of the Democratic Presidential candidate debate is an indicator, the answer is more than likely yes.

Wednesday night’s debate brought in the lowest television rating thus far in any of the Democratic 2020 election debates. The debate was hosted by MSNBC-Washington Post. Only 6.51 million total viewers tuned in between 9 pm to 11:20 pm ET, according to the Nielsen TV ratings preliminary numbers. Before the Wednesday night debate, the October 15th debate hosted by CNN was the least watched debate with 8.55 million total viewers.

The next Democratic debate will be held on December 19, 2019 and it will be aired on CNN and PBS.

