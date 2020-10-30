Latta: Record-Breaking Growth Rate A Positive Sign For Economic Recovery

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) provided the following statement after the release of the Bureau of Economic Analysis report showing that the economy grew at annualized rate of 33.1% during the 3rd quarter.

“The U.S. economy shattered records and exceeded expectations during the 3rd quarter as Americans got back to work and small businesses reopened. Our nation’s path to recovery is far from over, but an annualized growth rate of 33.1% shows that the right policies are in place to return our economy to where it was before the pandemic. There is still more that can be done.”

“For instance, we could make the remaining Paycheck Protection Program funds available to small businesses. This action has bipartisan support and simply needs Speaker Pelosi to put it on the floor. So far, she has refused negotiate with House Republicans on any relief. That being said, the pro-growth policies that have been implemented over the previous four years have built an economy that is resilient and strong, and this report shows why it’s so important that we continue along that path.”

Read the Bureau of Economic Analysis Report here.