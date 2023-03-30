Letha “Peggy” Keller (1934-2023)

Letha A. “Peggy” Keller, 88, of Bettsville, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Windsor Lane Health Care Center in Gibsonburg.

Letha was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Williams County, to the late Leslie and Jane (Repp) Champion.

She married Claude Keller in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on June 9, 1981, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2004.

Survivors include her children, Rita Okonski of Tiffin, Lane (Melinda) Beindorf of Locus Grove, Virginia, Doug Beindorf of Gibsonburg, Jonnell Harrison of Bettsville, daughter-in-law, Mary Beindorf of Tiffin; a step-daughter, Debra (Myron) Noyce of Murphysboro, Tennessee; a sister, Connie Davis of Wyoming; a cousin, Rosemary Stockman of Bryan; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

Letha was a homemaker and a 1952 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Letha was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four children, Earlene Sanders, Valerie Spire, Timothy Beindorf and Rhonda Beindorf; a son-in-law, Chris Harrison; and a brother, Rex Champion.

Graveside services for Letha will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Green Springs cemetery. There will be no visitation held at this time.

The Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Bettsville is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.