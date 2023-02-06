LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor:

“I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I gladly stand up next to you, and defend her still today, ‘cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless The U.S.A.”

These words were part of a song written by Lee Greenwood.

I was born and raised in Fayette (graduated in 1961) and attend church regularly. I learned to respect authority including parents, teachers, police, and my elders.

I also learned how blessed I am to be an AMERICAN! I was proud to serve in the U.S. Army (64-66).

But, I also remember this sickness I felt the morning of September 11, 2001, when I realized how much the world changed from my youth growing up!

I wonder “what kind of a country of world do we want to leave for our grandchildren?” I want to leave my family the same freedom and safety I grew up with!

We know that on 9/11 evil people somehow got into this country with the purpose to destroy this country.

And we also know NOT all the people crossing our southern border want to become peaceful citizens seeking a better life. There unknown people are relocating throughout the country.

It is time we wake up America and demand that our politicians in Washington D.C. stop this insanity or I’m afraid we will have another 9/11 on a major scale throughout this country!

I can protect my home and neighborhood with my guns, but I can’t protect my country!

But the people representing me in Washington can! It’s time to demand action!!!

Elwyn Bates – Fayette, Ohio