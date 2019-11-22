Life Without Parole For Ohio Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has handed down sentences of life with no chance of parole for an Ohio man convicted of killing two suburban police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Quentin Smith was found guilty Nov. 1 of two counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli last year.

A divided jury on Nov. 6 recommended life with no parole over a death sentence. Judge Richard Frye on Thursday handed down a life sentence for each slaying and another 26 ½ years for related offenses.

Prosecutors said Smith killed the officers in an exchange of gunfire after opening his apartment door.

Defense attorney Frederick Benton didn’t dispute that Smith shot the officers, but said it happened in “a moment of chaos, panic and crisis.”

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.