Little League World Series Champs Meet President Trump In Washington, Fly With President On Air Force One To Louisiana Rally

The winners of the 2019 Little League World Series and Softball Little League World Series capped off great seasons with a memorable visit to the White House on Friday.

While in the Oval Office, players from Louisiana’s Eastbank All-Stars and North Carolina’s Rowan Little League softball team got the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to meet and take pictures with the President of the United States.

“This is just a celebration trip, a culmination of a long hard summer and winning the World Series championship,” Rowan coach Steve Yang told the Salisbury Post. He said “the players were awe-struck” as President Donald J. Trump made them feel right at home.

One more surprise was in store for the Eastbank All-Stars: As it so happened, President Trump was heading to their home state of Louisiana later that day. So he asked the parents if their kids could fly back in style—aboard Air Force One. The invitation was accepted, giving the Little League World Series champions a season they won’t forget.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.