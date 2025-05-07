Local Fire Levies Pass Easily; Voters Back Statewide Infrastructure Plan

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THEVILLAGEREPORTER)

POLLING … The Fulton County Board of Elections, pictured here at 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon, was one of many locations available for people to cast their vote during this election.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Voters in Fulton and Williams Counties turned out for Ohio’s May 6 primary election Tuesday, deciding several local tax issues and weighing in on a major statewide infrastructure measure.

While some school-related tax proposals look to be defeated, fire and emergency service levies received strong support. Voters in both counties also backed State Issue 2, aligning with the measure’s approval across Ohio.

As of Tuesday night, the following unofficial results have been reported by the Fulton and Williams County Boards of Elections.

In Fulton County, all three fire levies passed. Pike Township’s request for a replacement and increase was approved 87 to 74. Royalton Township’s renewal passed easily, 55 to 20, and York Township’s fire levy renewal also cleared, 200 to 185.

In Williams County, voters strongly supported a fire levy renewal in Saint Joseph Township, passing it 130 to 19. However, two school-related income tax proposals were voted down.

A proposal for North Central Local Schools was defeated 436 to 361, while Edon Northwest Local Schools proposal narrowly failed 213 to 206.

Voters across Ohio also weighed in on State Issue 2, a constitutional amendment to reauthorize the Ohio Capital Improvement Program.

The amendment permits the state to issue up to $2.5 billion in bonds over ten years to help fund infrastructure improvements like roads, bridges, waterlines, and sewer systems, without raising taxes.

Statewide, unofficial results show the measure passing with about 67 percent of the vote, at 545,965 in favor and 264,101 against.

Locally, voters in both Fulton and Williams Counties supported the measure. In Fulton County, Issue 2 passed with 1,405 votes in favor and 783 against. In Williams County, voters approved it 1,353 to 983.

The results reflect strong community support for maintaining public infrastructure, both locally and across the state. These numbers remain unofficial until certified by each county’s board of elections.