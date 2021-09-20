Lois Clark (1940-2021)

Lois P. Clark, 80, of Bryan passed away Thursday, September 17, 2021 at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on October 9, 1940 in Montpelier, Ohio to Oliver and Leona I. (Humbarger) Stantz. She attended Kunkle High School. On November 18, 1976 she married Paul I. Clark and he survives.

Lois was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all types of music, crossword puzzles, camping, playing BINGO, and being around her extended family. Lois was known for always looking nice with a comb and lipstick in hand whenever the time arose.

She is survived by three children: Brenda (Clyde) Trenary of Butler, Indiana, Connie (Bruce) Jones of West Unity, and Lonnie (Stacy) Clark of Frontier, Michigan; three step children: Diane (Ron) Smith of Antwerp, Gary Clark of Montpelier and Linda Smith of Edon; a son-in-law Charles Blank of Montpelier; 24 grandchildren, Doug (Ashlee) Jones, Jr., Mandy (Tony) Trenary, Melissa (Josh) Cary, Bradley (Diana) Clark, Rachel (Phil) Miller, Devin Blank, Bruce (Taylor) Jones, Ashley (Bradley) Hodshire, Andrew Blank and Brandon Jones; step grandchildren, Jesse (Heather) Emerick, Kyle Emerick, Christofer Emerick, Tyler Emerick and Autumn Emerick; and many great grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, daughter April Blank, step daughter Pat (Tom) Reichard, four brothers: Cleo, Paul, Maurice, Walter Ray, two sisters Viola and Leota and a step son-in-law Robert Smith.

Visitation hours for Lois will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11am – 1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.