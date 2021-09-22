Loline Shadbolt (1943-2021)

Loline L. Shadbolt, age 78, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at her home on Friday morning, September 17, 2021.

She worked as a machinist at Fayette Tubular for over 30 years until the factory closed. Loline enjoyed traveling and watching game shows. Loline was born on April 5, 1943, in Kunkle, Ohio, the daughter of Ellis and Vera (Long) Beamont.

Loline is survived by her daughters, Wanda Yoder, of Montpelier, and Sheila (Steve) Collins, of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jessica Jones, of Bryan, Timothy (Tracy) Evearitt, of Whitehouse, Ohio, Trystan Yoder, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Matthew Shadbolt, Mike (Heather) Shadbolt and Mark Shadbolt, all of Bryan; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Zolman, of Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Shadbolt; brothers, Harold, Marvin, Richard and Willis Beamont; and sister, Bernice Viers.

Honoring Loline’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.