Los Mariachis Restaurant In Wauseon Announces Closing

By: Jacob Kessler

According to a Facebook post made by owner Ruben Lopez, the Los Mariachis restaurant in Wauseon will closing on May 28th following a sale of the building.

The Facebook post says” “Hello Mariachis Family, this is Ruben. I just wanted to thank everyone for the unconditional support these 18 years.”

“I have decided to retire and I wanted to let you all know I have sold the business. It’s been a true honor serving you all. Wauseon has been amazing to the Mariachis Family!”

“THANK YOU for letting us serve you, we’ve truly enjoyed getting to know you all! THANK YOU for all the memories and for the chance to bond with you.”

“It’s not an easy Goodbye and know I am truly grateful for all these years. If you have any gift certificates, please use them by May 28th. I wish you all only but the best! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!”

“Los Mariachis will be closing May 28th. THANK YOU! LOS MARIACHIS”.

A call was made to the restaurant where an employee did confirm that they will be closing on May 28th.

The employee also stated that there has been no word as to what will take place with their jobs at this time and that the only information they have is that they will be closing.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com