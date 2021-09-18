Louis Meyer (1934-2021)

Louis J. Meyer, 87, of Wapakoneta, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side.

He was born April 5, 1934, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Doris (Lehman) Meyer. On Dec. 28, 1957, he married Sharon Anne Keener and she survives.

Other survivors include two children, Craig Meyer, Delaware, Ohio, Pam (Dean) Hobler, Wapakoneta; two granddaughters, Erin (Jason) Wenning and their children, Haydon and Braydon, Emily (Josh Zaccagnino) Borsh and their daughter, Riley; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Welly and Beverly Staysniak.

Lou was a graduate of Edgerton High School, Miami University and Bowling Green State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany.

He began his teaching and coaching careers in Parma, Ohio, and continued at Defiance, Columbus Grove, Kalida, retiring Dec. 31, 1992, from the Wapakoneta City Schools.

Lou enjoyed woodworking, spending winters in Florida, telling his many stories and hanging out at the shop. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. Lou was very proud of his granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. His other memberships included the Wapakoneta VFW Post No. 8445, the American Legion Post No. 330 and the Hamer Lodge No. 167, F. & A.M. He was also a former member of the Wapakoneta Country Club.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, at the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, with pastors Steven Nelson and Neil Brady officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. The family will receive family and friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Ohio 501, Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service, Wednesday at the church. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW following the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Resource Foundation, c/o Mile Creek Animal Hospital, 4625 Ohio 66, Minster, OH 45865, or the First English Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be directed to the eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.