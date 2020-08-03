M.A.N. Unit Executes Search Warrants At Rainbow Motel Near Montpelier; Three Men Arrested

On July 31st, 2020 the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force received information of illegal narcotic sales at the Rainbow Motel located at 13508 St Rt 15, Montpelier Ohio.

Agents from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force conducted a controlled buy of suspected Methamphetamine from an individual that resided at the Rainbow Motel. The Task Force then executed search warrants for two rooms at the Motel with the assistance of the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

William Ebersole, 55 of Bryan was arrested for felony 2 trafficking in Methamphetamine and David Isaacs II, 54 of Wauseon was arrested for felony 2 trafficking in Methamphetamine. Both individuals are incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio awaiting arraignment. The case will be presented to Williams County Prosecutor, Katherine Zartman for other potential charges.

Unrelated to the search warrant and with the help of the Rainbow Motel management, Joshua Stuckey, 29 of Pioneer was arrested for an active warrant issued by Defiance County.

–PRESS RELEASE