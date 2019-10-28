M. Edythe Webster (1938-2019)

M. Edythe Webster, age 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 9:10 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana, where she was a resident. Mrs. Webster was a graduate of Edgerton High School and worked at Dolly’s Restaurant, where she met her husband, John.

She also had been employed at Cleveland’s Jewelry and Newberry’s Department Store in Bryan, Ohio, as well at Syncrotech in Edgerton and Hicksville for a short time. She was active in the community as a leader of Edgerton Girl Scouts in the mid to late 1960s and was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Edgerton Historical Society.

Edythe loved to travel, taking several trips with her husband, John, and their children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed teasing her grandchildren.

M. Edythe Webster was born on September 1, 1938, in Fremont, Indiana, the daughter of Deryl R. and Mildred (Piper) Teegardin. She married John C. Webster on June 23, 1956, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2013.

Survivors include one daughter, Helen L. Phillips, of Pioneer, Ohio; two sons, John (Kaye) Webster, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Tom (Patti) Webster, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren, Danielle, Heather, and Amanda Phillips, and Tom (Sarah) and Andrea Webster; one great-grandchild, Curtis Webster; one sister, Betty (Teegardin) Hoover, of Bryan, Ohio; one brother, Bill Teegardin, of Summerville, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Webster, of Sylvania, Ohio.

Preceding her in death in addition to her husband were her parents; sisters, Marjorie H. Teegardin , Mary M. Hartman, and Helen M. Phillips; and brothers, Deryl Archie Teegardin and Arthur Y. Teegardin.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary to follow at 7:00 P.M. Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorial contributions are requested to St. Mary School.

