Major Endorsement: National Troopers Coalition Issues Support Of President Trump

In an August 31 letter to the White House, Jimmy Chavez, the Chairman of the National Troopers Coalition, informed President Donald Trump that his organization would be backing him in the upcoming presidential election.

“The National Troopers Coalition (NTC),” Chavez began, “…represents over 40,000 State Troopers from 42 states, and we are the only organization that solely represents the interests of State Trooper and Highway Patrol Associations. On behalf of our membership, we want to recognize you for your leadership and thank you for your unwavering support of law enforcement during your tenure as President of the United States.

This letter is to officially announce our endorsement for your re-election as President of the United States. During these uncertain times, your strong and unique leadership is necessary to ensure the safety of law enforcement and the communities we serve throughout the United States.

We are grateful for your continued support for law and order, and your unwavering stance against those who attack the very men and women that are willing to give their lives to protect others. It is that support which has resonated with our membership.

The National Troopers Coalition is proud to endorse you as President of the United States, and we will stand with you during the upcoming election. As President, we believe you and Vice President Pence will continue working tirelessly to improve the quality of life and safety of all citizens of our great country.

We are excited to support your candidacy for re-election and we look forward to working with your administration in the coming years, and know together we will make our country safer for everyone, including law enforcement.

In closing, we stand ready to assist your campaign, and wish you great success during the upcoming election for President of the United States.”