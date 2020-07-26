Major Michigan Endorsement: Police Officers Association Of Michigan Supporting President Trump

In a prepared press release, Police Officers Association of Michigan president James Tignanelli announced that his organization is backing the reelection of President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

In the July 23 press release, Tignanelli wrote…

The men and women of the Police Officers Association of Michigan are proud to endorse the re-election of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States. Unlike most elections, where political opponents share many opinions and goals, this presidential election presents two very different candidates.

President Trump restored the sharing of surplus military equipment and tools to our members. This has saved lives. His opponent currently, and while vice president, opposed this. President Trump has announced that he would veto HB7120 which would limit qualified immunity for police officers. His opponent supports this bill. President Trump opposes any form of “defunding” or “re-imaging” police. His opponent has made this his goal. President Trump considers the United States an “exceptional country” while his opponent promises to “transform” the country.

President Trump never fails to recognize our homeland’s security personnel at home and abroad. He supports the police while the previous administration preferred to insult them or to find them guilty without due process. Our officers are under attack and are being told to “stand down”. At a time when civic leaders are choosing to tolerate televised felonies because a group of people are “offended”, we need real leadership. The Police Officers Association of Michigan and its members support the re-election of President Trump.

In an opinion piece for USA Today published on June 10, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said that he does not support defunding the police, writing, “While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police.”

“The better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms.”

According to The Detroit News, the labor organization has one of the most active political action committees connected to state law enforcement.

On July 23, Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director, released a statement praising the Police Officers Association of Michigan’s endorsement, writing, “Joe Biden has caved in to the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, and has turned his back on the Thin Blue Line – and police officers have noticed.”

“As Democrats in cities across the nation allow their communities to burn and let violence erupt against local law enforcement, President Trump defends and stands with our heroes as they preserve and protect our neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Biden calls the rioters ‘peaceful protesters’ and accuses law enforcement of stoking the ‘fires of division.’ Over and over, Biden sides with the rioters and against police, reinforcing the fact that you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”