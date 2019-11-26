Man Convicted Of Threatening President Trump, Prosecutor

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man has been convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a commonwealth district attorney last year.

Jurors deliberated for six hours Tuesday before convicting 28-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo on 11 of 12 federal counts, then later convicted him of the 12th count. He also faces charges in alleged crimes in several states during three months on the run.

Authorities charged Christy with online June 2018 threats to “put a bullet” in Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threats of “lethal force” against police.

The Maple Shade, New Jersey native testified Monday that someone else wrote that. Jurors were told to disregard his testimony after he refused to answer questions from the prosecutor, who called Christy his “star witness” in recordings played for jurors.

