Man Indicted In Slayings Of Ohio Couple, Unborn Child

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the slayings of an Ohio couple and the woman’s unborn child, a county prosecutor in Dayton announced Tuesday.

Larry Rodgers, 31, of Dayton, is accused of fatally shooting Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 20, both of Mansfield, last November. Hayton was pregnant when she was killed.

The couple was reported missing on Nov. 18. Their bodies were found in separate abandoned homes in Dayton. Burkhart was found on Nov. 22 and Hayton three days later. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that ballistic tests showed they were killed with the same weapon.

Rodgers was indicted Dec. 2 on a weapons charge.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Rodgers’ public defender in the weapons case.