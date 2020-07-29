Man Maced At Dog Park By Woman For Allegedly Not Wearing A Mask

You don’t have to look far to find the hotly debated dividing line pertaining to pro and anti mask wearing. Seeing it as a human rights issue, people on both sides of the debate are rather passionate about their stances, and some of them are more passionate than others.

Case in point is woman who took to pepper spraying a man for going sans mask in public, and there is video evidence of the fact. A woman posted a video of a stranger attacking her husband with pepper spray for allegedly not wearing a coronavirus mask at a San Diego dog park while having lunch.

In a Facebook post that includes the cellphone video she shot, Ash O’Brien said “That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason,” O’Brien told KGTV 10News that the incident took place on the afternoon of July 23 at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in San Diego.

The O’Briens had brought their puppy to the park, and the person who had the pepper spray was a woman wearing a face mask who was also at the park with her dog.

“Automatically started saying stuff, us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing,” Ash told the station. “There was no one near us. Wherever it’s required we wear it.”

O’Brien said the pepper sprayer was also angry they were eating in the park. She said they didn’t know there was a park ordinance prohibiting food, however posted park regulations state, “Pet treats and food for animal or human consumption are prohibited.”

O’Brien told the station that after going to the hospital, they went to the police station to file a complaint accusing the woman of assault. “I want her to go to jail when she assaulted my husband and I’m angry about it,” she said.