Man Surrenders In Slaying Of 4 In Rural Area Near Detroit

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The suspect in the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit surrendered to authorities late Sunday, police said.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Sumpter Township police said on social media. The sheriff’s office is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Sumpter Township.

Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in the Wayne County township.

Detectives identified Bailey, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and had believed he was headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to Sumpter Township police. Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.

Some people living near the shooting scene told reporters they heard a half dozen or more gunshots late Saturday morning and thought at first they were coming from the wooded areas surrounding their homes.