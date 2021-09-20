Marvel Wagner (1927-2021)

Marvel L. (Reno) Wagner, 93, of Archbold passed away peacefully while under Elara Caring Hospice at Fairlawn Haven on Sept 17, 2021.

Marvel was born on Oct 10, 1927 to Clair and Ila (Pierce) Reno in the log cabin her Great Great-Grandfather built in Ogden Center, MI. Marvel married Eldon J. Wagner on Dec. 28, 1945 and he preceded her in death in Jan 2005.

In retirement, Marvel and Eldon enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. Marvel loved God, family, the church and Fairlawn communities.

She always chose to be outside in the flower garden, caring for the fruit trees or raising vegetables for her family.

Marvel shared with others by mailing cards to those in need, making sugar free candy for neighbors, giving her time to Care & Share, special snacks for Bible Study and helping others like small acts of kindness like opening hot chocolate mix for a friend each breakfast in Assisted Living.

Marvel always appreciated the kindness of others and they were rewarded with her famous smile. She also spent her evening quiet time in prayer for her family and friends and singing praises to God for all His goodness and faithfulness.

Marvel was a member at Crossroads Evangelical and attended West Clinton and Fairlawn Chapel later in life.

She is survived by daughters: Yvonne (Richard) Tripp, Donna (David) Smith, Marie (Verle) Short, Cathy Krapp. Marvel was blessed with 14 grandchildren and numerous great and great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Pat Reno.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Wayne, brothers Norman and Harland, sister-in-law LaDonna Reno, son-in-law Gary Krapp and 3 Great Great-Grandchildren.

Marvel genuinely loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed at family activities and holiday gatherings as she brought so much joy into our lives as a mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Friends may call on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at Crossroads Evangelical Church from 2-3:30 PM with a service at 3:30 PM. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

