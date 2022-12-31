Mary Grime (1928-2022)

Mary A. Grime, age 94 years, of Archbold, passed away Thursday evening, December 29, 2022 at her home in Fairlawn Haven.

She was born on December 20, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Kuhn) Stites. On August 9, 1947 she married Donald L. Grime and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2007.

Mary enjoyed sewing, and was a member of St. Peter’s Rosary Alter Society and St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Grime-Bosco of Petosky, MI and Patricia (Mel Holsinger) Grime-Coulon of Archbold; three sons, Frank (Cheryl) Grime, Andy (Lois) Grime, both of Archbold, and Tony (Deb) Grime of Camden, MI; 18 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter; a grandson; 3 brothers; and 8 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold, with a memorial service starting at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

