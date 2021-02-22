Mary Ann Wade, 82, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Delta, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, after a short illness.

She was a beautician and homemaker, and worked at Campbell Soup Company. She was a former member of First Church of God in Wauseon and United Methodist Church in Delta. She served as den mother of Cub Scouts and supported her family in Boy Scouts and the Order of the Arrow.

Mary is survived by a sister, Wanda (Gary) Bedlion; sons, Timothy (Anita), Robert, and Daniel (Elias Flores); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Melvin; grandson, Joshua (Timothy); parents, William and Loretto Damaske; and brothers, Frederick, and Theodore.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred contributions can be made to the Boy Scout Camp of which both Mary Ann and Melvin had fond memories. Please make checks payable to ‘Black Swamp Area Council’ 2100 Broad Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840, and memo the ‘Melvin & Mary Ann Wade Camp Lakota Memorial Fund’ or to the charity of your choice.

