Mary Wilton (1953-2021)

Mary J. Wilton, age 68, of Delta, after suffering a stroke earlier in the week; peacefully passed away Saturday evening September 18, 2021 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born in Oakland, California on March 18, 1953 to the late Harold Sanderson and Mary (James) Sanderson.

Soon after graduating from Zion-Benton High School in Zion Illinois, she married Frank Wilton on June 12, 1971 and together were blessed with two daughters, Angie and Kris.

Mary was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church; where she served with several groups, including the pastor parish and luncheon committees. She also volunteered with the Open Door in Delta for over 12 years.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant sister, Della Sue Sanderson.

Surviving and preserving her memory is her husband of 50 years, Frank Wilton; daughters, Angie (Steve) Clausen of Wauseon; Kris (Todd) Oberheim of Swanton; brother, Harold (Dawn) Sanderson of Kalamazoo, MI; sister, Cheryle (Kelly) Newborn of Fox Lake, IL; and grandchildren, Stephanie Clausen, Andrew Clausen, Conner Clausen, Crew and Reese Oberheim.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Dawn Trapp will be officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Ebeid Hospice Inpatient Care, 5340 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 in her name.