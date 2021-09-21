Maurice Dietsch (1940-2021)

Maurice J. Dietsch, age 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 6:02 P.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident, after a brief illness.

He enjoyed the friends and relationships he developed living at the Filling Homes in Williams County throughout life.

He followed college and high school sports, keeping up with The Bryan Times for many years, and was an avid fan of Northwestern and Michigan State basketball and football.

He was always ready when asked if he would like to go for ice cream. Maurice was devoted to his faith and had his rosary in hand, always praying for his family. He enjoyed attending Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette, Ohio.

Maurice J. Dietsch was born on April 4, 1940, on the family farm near Edgerton, the son of B. Franklin and Marie Anastasia (Mack) Dietsch.

Survivors include three brothers, Charles Dietsch, of South Bend, Indiana, Marvin (Martha Jane) Dietsch, of Edgerton, and Karl (Katie) Dietsch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Virginia Scheiver, of Wilmington, Delaware, and Dolores Berry, of Notre Dame, Indiana; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Donald Berry and David Scheiver; a nephew, David Dietsch; and a great-nephew, David Millar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending are asked to observe social distancing precautions. The family also encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Filling Home Foundation, N160 State Route 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. The family would like to acknowledge the Filling Homes for their years of thoughtful and loving care given to Maurice making his home one of a loving and caring environment.