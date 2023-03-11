Max McPherson (1951-2023)

Max Willard McPherson passed away on February 19th at the age of 71. Max, also known as Satch, was born on May 8th, 1951, in Grand Haven Michigan, and he spent his life working hard, crafting things with his hands, and providing for his family.

Max moved to Montpelier Ohio in 1973 where he fathered his two sons, Cory, and Cole. He then returned to Michigan in 1998.

Max was employed by Mohawk Tools for 12 years and then created his own construction company.

Max had a passion for building things from scratch. As a result, Max decided to pursue a career as a construction worker.

Max loved nothing more than seeing a project come to life from start to finish, and he was always ready to tackle new challenges. When Max wasn’t working, he found solace in the outdoors.

Max loved spending time by a lake, where he could take in the beauty of nature. Max also had a great passion for playing pool and spent many afternoons perfecting his game.

He was even known to participate in local billiard tournaments, where he would showcase his skills on the table. He met many of his best friends next to a pool table.

We will always remember Max for his kind heart, his quick wit, and his skills as a builder. He will be forever missed, and his memory will live on.

Max is survived by both of his sons, daughter-in-law Ashley, and his grandchildren, Layla, Mackenzie, and Lily.

A service celebrating Max’s life will be held on Friday March 17th at Sacred heart Catholic Church in Muskegon at 11am.

Rest in peace, Satch. We love you and we will treasure your memory always.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Max McPherson, please visit our Tribute Store