Maxine Shelt (1929 – 2023)

Maxine (Beaverson) Shelt, age 94, of Delta, peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born on May 29, 1929 to the late Estel and Blanch (Balser) Beaverson. Maxine graduated from Delta High School in 1947 and attended Bowling Green State University; later she married the love of her life Clarence Shelt Jr. on November 1, 1947 and together shared 69 years until his passing on December 20, 2016.

She was proud of her work on her family farm during her childhood, she began her working career serving 12 years at the People Savings Bank, then moving to the Wire Factory in Wauseon and later spending 5 years at Amsco Welding before retiring.

Maxine worked closely with her husband as bookkeeper of their family business, “Pine Tree Dairy” which they purchased in 1956.

Maxine was an active member of the Delta American Legion Post #373 Auxiliary for over 70 years and serving as a past president.

She was also a member of the Delta United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She enjoyed spending many years at their family cottage at Devil’s Lake, traveling, trips to the casino and most of all spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Clarence “Junior”, Maxine is preceded in death by siblings, Marjorie VanPelt, Rosella Sintobin, Genevieve Nofziger, Clifford Beaverson and Dorothy Cougar and grandson, Don Simon III.

She is survived by her children, Pat Ogg, Pam (Don) Simon and Steve (Teresa) Shelt all of Delta; grandchildren, Marc (Tristina) Ogg, Tony (Natalie) Uribes, Mandy (Jose) Macias, Stacey (Rick) Stiriz, James (Jaime) Shelt, Kelly (Michael) Grattan, Dina (Chad) Christenson; brothers, Wayne and Ralph Beaverson; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great greatgrandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where an American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 7:30 PM. Funeral services honoring Maxine’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Hope Church of Delta (previously Delta United Methodist Church), 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Teresa Wenrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Hope Church of Delta in her memory.

