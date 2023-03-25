Michael Sonnenberg (1957-2023)

Fayette – Michael Joe Sonnenberg, age 66 of Fayette, Ohio, passed Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.

Michael was born January 25, 1957, to Julian and Lorraine (Camire) Sonnenberg, in Toledo, Ohio.

Michael proudly served his county in the Army. He married Gerda Krausch, on October 5, 1985 in Giesen, Germany.

Michael was very dedicated to the Army, he was a member of the American Legion Post in Napoleon, Ohio, VFW, and AMVETS.

He was a big Detroit Lions and Ohio State Football Fan. Michael enjoyed playing Fantasy Football. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Besides his wife Gerda, he is survived by his sons, Michael and William Rayburn, daughters Angela Clark, and Diana (Robert) Somerlott, 5 grandchildren, William Webster, Nicole Somerlott, Jacoby Clark, Dillian Somerlott, and Kortney Somerlott, brother, Patrick (Kristie) Sonnenberg.

Preceded in death by his parents, daughter in infancy, Pamela Sonnenberg, and son-in-law, Jacob Clark.

Cremation has taken place.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation.

Arrangements under the direction of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Michael, please visit our Tree Store.