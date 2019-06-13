Michigan Man Gets Up To 50 Years In Death Of Unborn Baby

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man who authorities say killed his pregnant girlfriend’s unborn child by pulling the woman off a bed and stomping on her stomach has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

The Oakland Press reports 23-year-old Kahlil Ellison of Pontiac was given his punishment Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court after earlier pleading no contest to assaulting a pregnant individual intentionally causing a miscarriage or stillbirth. Judge Rae Lee Chabot ordered him to serve at least 11¼ years.

Ellison told the court it’s “something I can’t take back” and now he’s “lost everything.”

The young woman, who was six months pregnant, earlier testified that she and Ellison were arguing in mid-January and he kicked and stomped on her after dragging her by her feet off the bed.

Information from: The Oakland Press

