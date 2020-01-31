Michigan Soldiers Receive Emotional Homecoming Welcome

Lois Vandercook grips tightly as she embraces her son Gray Goble, a 26-year-old platoon leader from Taylor, Mich., upon his return from deployment to Cuba alongside more than 150 soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Corunna High School in Corunna, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Specialist Austin Barber grins as he is greeted by his 4-year-old sister Layla Franck and mother Marcy Cross, all of Durand, upon his return from deployment to Cuba alongside more than 150 soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Corunna High School in Corunna, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Kaily Hilla, 8 of Grand Rapids, sheds tears of joy as she sees her father, Platoon Sgt. Jason Hilla, enter the gymnasium along with more than 150 soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, as they were reunited with their families and loved ones upon return from their deployment to Cuba on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Corunna High School in Corunna, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, walk off of the bus to enter Corunna High School on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Corunna, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
McKenzie Stiles, 7, left, and her sister Morganne, 5, sit with their handmade sign for their father, Staff Sgt. Kenny Wekwert as more than 150 soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, were reunited with their families and loved ones upon return from deployment to Cuba on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Corunna High School in Corunna, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
McKenzie Stiles, 7, left, and her sister Morganne, 5 and both of Onaway, cheer on soldiers as they come in alongside Kaily Hilla, 8 of Grand Rapids, as the trio welcome home their fathers Staff Sgt. Kenny Wekwert and Platoon Sgt. Jason Hilla as more than 150 soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company, based out of the Corunna Armory in the Michigan Army National Guard, were reunited with their families on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Corunna High School in Corunna. Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Be the first to comment on "Michigan Soldiers Receive Emotional Homecoming Welcome"