Michigan State Police Investigate Threat Against Camden-Frontier Schools

By: Debbie Campbell

On January 21, the Camden-Frontier School District sent out a letter advising of a “vague threat” against the district. Camden-Frontier School Superintendent, Kevin Kelly, issued the letter telling parents the threat was “immediately reported to our offices and we’ve been working with the Michigan State Police since that time.”

The District became aware of the situation after a threat was sent to a few students through SnapChat. The letter also stated that, “the state police immediately visited the homes of the students involved and quickly determined there was no threat to our school or students. After speaking with the prosecutor’s office, no charges will be filed. We are taking significant disciplinary measures against the students involved so they learn and understand how unacceptable this type of impulsive behavior is in our modern society.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Kevin Rod confirmed the Police Department received a threats complaint on January 17. After investigating the complaint, Rod said it was a “false report of a threat” by two juveniles that were being bullied. Rod said in a statement that, “this was their way of trying to get back at them.” The two juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.

According to Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady, he and the principal had a discussion and it was decided that the complaint would be “handled in house.”

In a telephone interview with the Hillsdale Daily News, Kelly stated that federal law prohibited him from disclosing any disciplinary actions taken against the students but did say, “we took everything extraordinarily serious; a number of families are going to be impacted by this.”

Kelly wants to ensure his students that they have a safe environment in which they can report the incidents of bullying to staff and that any student involved in bullying will be held accountable. “There is not going to be a single issue of bullying reported to Camden-Frontier that will be swept under the rug.”

Debbie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com