Michigan St’s Bachie Declared Ineligible After Positive Test

Posted By: Newspaper Staff November 1, 2019

In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie walks off the field following an NCAA college football game against Indiana in East Lansing, Mich. Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten after testing positive for a banned supplement. The school says it will appeal. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie was declared ineligible Thursday by the Big Ten after testing positive for a banned supplement.

The school said it will appeal. Bachie, a senior with 36 tackles and with 3 ½ sacks, made the second team on the AP’s list of midseason All-Americans.

Michigan State’s announcement did not identify the supplement Bachie tested positive for, saying only that it “is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league.”

“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field,” Bachie said in a statement. “I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”

Michigan State has an open date this week. The Spartans host Illinois on Nov. 9.

The news about Bachie is another blow during a dismal stretch for Michigan State. The Spartans have lost three straight games by a combined score of 100-17 to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. Michigan State has also had several players enter the transfer portal in the middle of the season.

The defense has still been a bright spot at times, with Bachie a big part of that. He led the team in tackles as a sophomore and a junior, and this is his second season as a captain.

“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills. This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field.

“As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan.”

 

