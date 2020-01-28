Michigan’s Zavier Simpson Suspended, Will Miss Nebraska Game

By Noah Trister, AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.

“While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously,” coach Juwan Howard said in a statement Monday. “Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.”

Howard did not provide details of what rule Simpson violated. He did say Simpson’s status would be evaluated again following Tuesday’s game.

“He knows that the team is going to miss him,” Howard said. “He knows he let his teammates down.”

Michigan has lost four straight and five of its last six, sinking toward the bottom of the Big Ten after a bright start in Howard’s first season.

Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game and has been a defensive leader for the Wolverines for much of his career.

“You break a team rule, you break a team rule — no matter who you are,” Howard said. “No one is bigger or better than the team.”

Simpson has not missed a game in his Michigan career, a streak of 135 in a row that is now set to end. He is second on the school’s career list in assists.

“He just texted us and he kind of told us he wasn’t going to be traveling with us,” center Jon Teske said. “That’s all I really know.”

Howard said forward Isaiah Livers is day to day after an injury against Illinois on Saturday. Livers missed six games with a groin injury before returning against the Illini and getting hurt again.