Middle East Peace & Energy Independence: President Trump Nominated A Third Time For Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has received his third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize in September from a group of Australian law professors.

Australian legal scholar David Flint told Sky News Australia:

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America.”

Flint gave the President praise for arranging a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

“What Trump did is he went ahead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense. He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together. He’s also been the first American president to work out how to make America energy independent of the Middle East.”