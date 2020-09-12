Middle East Peace: President Trump Nominated A Second Time For Nobel Peace Prize

Magnus Jacobssonr of the Swedish Parliament nominated President Trump on Friday for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize surrounding recent cooperation and trade talks in the Middle East led by the Trump Administration spearheading talks.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” Magnus Jacobsson announced in a tweet.

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” the Swedish elected official stated.

The announcement marks the second 2021 Nobel Prize nomination for Trump, who received support from Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde on Wednesday over the commander in chief’s role brokering relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.