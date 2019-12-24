Mildred Oberlin (1924-2019)

Mildred M. Oberlin, age 95, of Edon, Ohio, died at 1:17 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Oberlin was a 1943 graduate of Metz High School and had worked at the 50 Corporation in Bryan, Ohio, for twenty years.

She was a member of the Edon Church of Christ and enjoyed putting out a big garden and growing her flowers. She was also a great cook who loved her family and was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mildred M. Oberlin was born on December 13, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Earl D. and Elsie C. (Oyer) Simpson. She married Lloyd J. Oberlin on October 28, 1944, in Fayette, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2016.

Surviving is one son, Garry (Sandi) Oberlin, of Edon; two grandchildren, Corey Oberlin, of Edon, and Christie (Bobby Woodart) Oberlin, of Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Ceagan and Catherine Oberlin; and one sister, Bonnie Nagle, of Angola, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Vickie Oberlin, in 1995; two sisters, Geraldine Fifer and Evelyn Smith; and two brothers, Richard and Donald Simpson.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Mildred M. Oberlin will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edon Church of Christ with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. The family will receive visitors in the church for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ.

