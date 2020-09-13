Missing Seneca County Five Year Old Found Safe

FOSTORIA, OHIO – Local Police have notified the media and the community that five year old that went missing has been found safe.

Dax, a five year old Seneca County child, was reported missing on Friday according to the Fostoria Police Department in Northwest Ohio along with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.

The child was missing from the 1200 block of US 23 which is south of the Fostoria city limits.

The National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. posted on Facebook: All of us at NCME along with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Tiffin City Police Department wish to thank everyone for sharing this post and helping make this outcome possible.

No further information on the case has been made public at this time.