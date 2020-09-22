Mitt Romney Supporting Move To Fill Supreme Court Vacancy, Republicans Have Enough Votes For Confirmation

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 22, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Senator Mitt Romney this morning has stated he supports moving forward to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

This assures the G.O.P. has the votes to confirm a nominee.

We will have more on this developing story.

 

