Mitt Romney Supporting Move To Fill Supreme Court Vacancy, Republicans Have Enough Votes For Confirmation

BREAKING NEWS: Senator Mitt Romney this morning has stated he supports moving forward to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.
This assures the G.O.P. has the votes to confirm a nominee.
We will have more on this developing story.
