Montpelier Police Requesting Assistance Locating Missing 17 Year Old Male

Montpelier PD is seeking a run away 17-year-old male named Brandon Reelhorn. Brandon is a white male with short brown hair, approximately 5-11 and 140 pounds.

He is developmentally delayed. He may be carrying a guitar, roller blades and a backpack, wearing a red shirt and khaki pants. If seen contact MPD at 419-485-3121.

Montpelier PD is seeking a run away 17 year old male named Brandon Reelhorn. Brandon is a white male with short brown hair, approximately 5-11 and 140 pounds. He is developmentally delayed and is placed with a foster family locally. He may be carrying a guitar, roller blades, a backpack, and wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

He may be trying to hitchhike to Kentucky.

If seen contact MPD at 419-485-3121 or your local law enforcement.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.