Montpelier Police Seeking Help Locating Runaway

The Montpelier Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen and son. Missing/Runaway is 14 y.o. Ny’Era Crump, a black female who approximately 5-6, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She will have her 2 month old son, a black male with black hair and brown eyes, with her.

Ny’Era was last seen sometime last night (3/29/20) at her residence on W. Court St. and noticed missing this morning. She may be wearing the black hat and white jacket seen in the photo. Other clothing description unknown, unknown direction of travel, timeframe missing is unknown.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ny’Era and her son, please contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121, or call your local police department.

If seen, please contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121, or call your local police department.

–PRESS RELEASE