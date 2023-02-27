N. Daniel “Dan” Spangler (1942-2023)

N. Daniel “Dan” Spangler, age 81, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Dan was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Norman E. Spangler and Dorothy (Burnett) Spangler.

Dan is survived by his wife, Ruby (Marden) Spangler; children, Karen Spangler-Berfield (Corey), David Spangler (Amber), and Michael Spangler; grandchildren, Allyssabeth, Carmen, Luke, and Trystan; and sister, Antoinette Spangler McIntyre (Jim).

Additional obituary and service information will be updated in the near future as the family focuses on their care for Ruby in the coming days.

Contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to Ascending Angels, Inc., ascendingangelsinc.org.

